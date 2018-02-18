2018 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

All Three South Dakota Teams To Host Opening Round Games

BURNSVILLE, MN — All three of South Dakota’s NSIC women’s basketball teams will host their opening round games in the 2018 NSIC Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Southern Division Champion & Co-NSIC Champion Augustana (23-3, 19-3) is the Southern Division top seed and will host Bemidji State at the Sioux Falls Arena at 6 PM.

Northern Division & NSIC-Co Champion Northern State (24-4, 19-3) is the Northern Division top seed and hosts Upper Iowa at the Barnett Center at 6 PM.

Sioux Falls (14-12, 11-11) is the Southern Division 3rd seed and hosts Mary at the Stewart Center at 6 PM.

Southwest Minnesota State (5-20, 4-18) is the Southern Division 7th seed and will play at MSU-Moorhead at 7 PM.

The remainder of the tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls February 25-27.

For the full tournament bracket, click HERE .