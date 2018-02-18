Evans Emergence Helps USF Men Have Special Season

Cougars Win Division Two Best 19 Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls men’s team will be home for the first round of the NSIC Tournament for the first time in their history.

The Coo finished the season yesterday with an 88-81 win over Mankato, their first victory over the Mavericks since joining the NSIC. Plenty of other history was made this year for the Cougars who set high water marks in Division Two with 14 NSIC wins and 19 wins overall.

A big reason for that has been the emergence of Drew Guebert’s wingman, junior Trevon Evans, who is averaging 21 points a game.

USF hosts Crookston in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament Wednesday at 8 PM.