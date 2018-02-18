Jackrabbit & Coyote Men Breeze Through Weekend To Set Up Championship Clash

USD & SDSU To Play For Regular Season Summit Title Thursday

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. — All season long it seems as though the South Dakota and South Dakota State men’s basketball teams have been on a collision course to meet in the Summit League Tournament Championship game on March 6th.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but they will play for the regular season league title this week.

Both the Jacks and Yotes picked up comfortable home wins yesterday. Behind 30 points from Mike Daum and 20 from David Jenkins Junior, SDSU hammered Western Illinois 82-62. Meanwhile in Vermillion Matt Mooney scored 28 to lead USD over Omaha 79-64.

That sets up a winner take all game Thursday in Brookings for the regular season conference title and top seed in the Summit League Tournament. If USD wins they’ll have swept the season series to go with their 19 point win last month. An SDSU win gives the Jacks a two game lead with just one remaining.

Tipoff at Frost Arena is slated for 7 PM.