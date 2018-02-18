2018 North Star Women’s Basketball Tournament Pairings

Dakota State & Presentation Open On The Road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2018 North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament are out and both local teams from South Dakota will open on the road.

Dakota State (12-18, 8-8) is the 5th seed and will play at Mayville State on Wednesday at 7 PM.

Presentation (12-14, 8-8) is the 6th seed and will head to Bellevue for a 7 PM tip on Wednesday as well.

You can view the complete pairings and schedule below.

NSAA Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 21 Game #1: No. 8 Waldorf (Iowa) (6-20, 3-13)

@ No. 1 Jamestown (N.D.) (27-3, 16-0 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #2: No. 5 Dakota State (S.D.) (12-18, 8-8 NSAA)

@ No. 4 Mayville State (N.D.) (19-8, 10-6 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #3: No. 6 Presentation (S.D.) (12-14, 8-8 NSAA)

@ No. 3 Bellevue (Neb.) (18-12, 11-5 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #4: No. 7 Viterbo (Wis.) (6-22, 3-13 NSAA)

@ No. 2 Valley City State (N.D.) (22-4, 13-3 NSAA) – 7 p.m. LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP

NSAA Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 24 (at Final Four Top Seed Remaining) Game #5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – TBA LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP Game #6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – TBA LIVE VIDEO LIVE STATS BOX SCORE RECAP