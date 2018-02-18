Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic in Sioux Falls Draws in Nearly 30,000 Attendees

Sioux Falls, S.D. (From Pheasants Forever)– Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever’s 2018 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic in Sioux Falls was a spectacular affair, drawing 28,868 attendees to the Denny Sanford Premier Center over three days, making it one of the largest events in the organization’s history.

For 2019, the Schaumburg Convention Center in the greater Chicagoland area will be the site of National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic on February 15, 16, & 17, marking the first time Illinois hosts the country’s signature upland event.

More information can be found here: https://www.pheasantsforever.org/Newsroom/2018-February/Sioux-Falls-Rolls-out-the-Orange-Carpet-to-28,868.aspx