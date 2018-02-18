Relay For Life Hosts Kickoff Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Relay For Life jumps into the 2018 season with a kickoff party at the Sioux Falls Sky Zone.

Kids got to jump and eat Dr. Seuss themed snacks all for a good cause. Part of the proceeds went towards a Relay for Life donation. This event is to advertise for their Relay For Life race on July 27th at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“It’s a way for us to fight against cancer whether you’re walking in honor of a survivor, somebody who is battling cancer or in memory of someone,” said Volunteer Kara Meisinger.

Relay For Life’s theme this year is Dr. Seuss, which they will incorporate into all of their events.