Sioux Falls Homeless Struggle to Transition into Affordable Housing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The city of Sioux Falls is continuing to grow in population and infrastructure, but some are afraid that people are being left out.

People become homeless for different reasons.

“I left an abusive relationship and I felt safer in a shelter than I did at home,” said Maragarete Ryder, a guest at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

She like many others hopes her stay is only temporary

“Someday get my own place. start my life over.”

But the Sioux Falls Homeless Advisory Board says that may be difficult for her to do.

As Sioux Falls grows pricier apartments, along with new stores and restaurants are being built bringing in more people, but leaving affordable housing hard to find.

“Threes some money that gets allocated to housing, but at the end of the day it’s never going to meet the growing need,” said Stacey Tieszen, coordinator of the Homeless Advisory Board.

She says the biggest issues the County Human Services Office faces is transitioning people from homeless shelters to their own homes.

“For people who are looking to get maybe on the housing voucher program that has 2,200 household waiting for it which is roughly four years,” said Tieszen.

They say this issue can’t be fixed without the support of the entire community.

“A lot of people think affordable housing means poor people, means people who are bad neighbors and so then they don’t want that housing in the neighborhoods where the companies are trying to build it at, so they end up with a lot of conditional use and planning and zoning meetings that are really negative,” said Tieszen.

They want to erase the stigma and for people to realize not everyone is homeless because of drugs or crime.

“Most people are one paycheck away from being my bunkmate,” said Meisinger.

“A chunk of the people who come here especially in the warmer months, they have employment or some kind of income. the issue is finding some place to live,” said Amanda Stid, development coordinator for the Bishop Dudley House.

Robert Hamilton is one example of someone who used his time at the shelter to move his life forward.

“Now I’m getting back on my feet and I start work on Monday.”

Many who stay there are also families

“Just through the school district numbers as of the 31st of January they’ve identified 945 kids or 465 families,” said Tieszen.

There’s no perfect answer to fixing the affordable housing issue, but there is a plea, asking for those who can help to do so.

“What we do need is a greater collaboration of people that have dollars that they’d like to maybe share. they can look at donating it to to figuring out how to build affordable housing,” said Tieszen.

For now the Homeless Advisory Board will continue to educate the public on the homeless.

Click here for a full list of their Sioux Falls Homelessness Statistics.