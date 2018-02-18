Weekend Wins Put Summit Title On Line For USD & SDSU Women

Coyotes Can Claim Outright Title Wednesday

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. — Similar to their men’s counterparts, both the South Dakota and South Dakota State women’s basketball teams will play for the Summit League regular season title this week after each took care of business yesterday.

The Jacks locked up at least the #2 seed by winning at 3rd place Western Illinois 70-42, getting 20 points from Madison Guebert to lead the way.

The Coyotes won their 17th straight game and locked up a share of the league title, beating Oral Roberts 72-55 behind Jasmine Trimboli’s 16th.

USD can claim the outright conference title if they beat SDSU Wednesday in Vermillion. If the Jackrabbits win and then finish the season with a victory at Fort Wayne they’ll force a tie for the conference championship. The top seed would be determined by which team has the higher RPI.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits square off Wednesday at 7 PM.