West Sioux’s Allard Already Eyeing Third Straight State Wrestling Title

Claimed 113 Pound State A Title Last Night

DES MOINES, S.D. — Next week will see South Dakota crown it’s prep wrestling champions, something Iowa did last night with a couple of Northwestern Iowa standouts bringing home championships.

In Class 1A at 113 pounds it was West Sioux’s Adam Allard beating Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz 9-2 for the state title. It’s Allard’s second consecutive title after claiming the 106 pound crown last year, and he’s already thinking ahead to 2019!