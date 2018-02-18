Winter Olympics Inspires Some to Hit the Gym

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic games have shown some pretty incredible feats and have inspired some people to try out some of the different sports and work on their own athleticism.

“I’ve been snowboarding since I was twelve years old and then it kind of humbles me to watch the olympics and realize, yeah okay, i can’t do that,” said Primal Gym Owner Nick Ridenour.

If you’re looking to become more active, Primal Gym in Sioux Falls says to go for it.

“Start to figure out what your capable of yourself,” said Primal Trainer Dennis Timmerman.

They know how intimidating working out can seem at first and assures a welcoming environment

“I think everything you walk into that’s new is intimidating I mean I get intimidated when I go get my haircut somewhere I haven’t been so I think if you just come in and chat with us you’ll quickly understand that none of us are judgemental or mean,” said Ridenour.

Trainer Dennis says one of the worst things you can do is compare yourself to the athletes competing in the olympics.

“Doing your best rather than comparing yourself to those elite elite athletes that have basically dedicated their whole life to that sport.”

Their advice is to start by joining a class. That way you are learning proper technique and have a teacher to help motivate you.

Most importantly you don’t have to be an Olympian to get benefits from working out.

“It really helps with everything in life, strength is always going to help make every day activities, whether it’s sports, walking, hiking, doing laundry, it’s going to make everything easier,” said Ridenour.

Primal Gym also has strength workouts that are good for prepping muscles for sports. Trainers suggest anyone trying skiing or any other winter sport for the first time to workout several weeks beforehand, so that your muscles are prepared.