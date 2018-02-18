Winter Storm Causes Whiteout Conditions West River

Photo submitted by Tennille Frederickson

Western South Dakota is being slammed by a winter storm causing whiteout conditions on the roads.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports strong winds mixed with snow are making visibility very difficult.

The Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory from Wyoming to Wall, South Dakota.

Conditions are very hazardous and anticipated to worsen.

The Highway Patrol warns that drivers who do become stranded could be stuck for some time.

Road conditions can be found by calling 511 or visiting www.safetravelusa.com/sd/