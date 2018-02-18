Yankton Hosts The 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships

Yankton, S.D. – Yankton is hosting the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships.

32 countries from all over the world are competing for the chance to get the gold medal.

The World Championships kicked off last week with seven days of practice, qualification rounds, individual matches and team matches before being seeded for the finals.

With different events planned,tournament organizers say it’s fun to see the different teams from across the globe acclimate to american culture in South Dakota.

“We’ve actually had a lot of trips to Wal-Mart believe it or not. A lot of the teams like to go there and they like the variety of things that we have to offer. We had trips to our downtown yesterday, they had the opportunity to do a brewery tour down at Ben’s. So we’ve really been trying to integrate them as much as we can into our culture here in South Dakota,” says tournament manager Nancy Wenande.

The event wraps up Monday with the last finals matches.