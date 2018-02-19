8 People, Including Young Children, Escape House Fire

8 People, Including Young Children, Escape House Fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Eight people, including five children, escaped from a house fire in Rapid City.

Fire officials say the family had an escape plan and the children, ages 3 to 13, following the route to safety Sunday afternoon. The fire apparently started in a garage below the home and spread to the living area. The cause is under investigation.

Crews from four stations battled the fire that began about 4:30 p.m. for about two hours.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)