Chris Nilsen Clears 19 feet for Coyotes!

LINCOLN, NE… Last Friday night USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen wasn’t feeling his best for the Nebraska Tune-Up. He hadn’t slept well the previous night and wasn’t expecting much when it was time to compete. But head coach Derek Miles realized right away it could be something special. And it certainly was as he set a personal best by clearing 19′-1/4″ ranking him 8th in the world.

The Summit League Indoor Championships are later this week in Fargo.

