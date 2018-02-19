Focus on Land Conservation, Bird Population at 2018 Pheasant Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a weekend for the record books as tens of thousands of people packed into the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and blaze orange was in no short supply.

It was the first time Sioux Falls hosted the National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, and focus was on bolstering the state’s bird population.

“We had a phenomenal weekend, so say it was a success is an understatement,” said Mike Stephenson, South Dakota Regional Representative for Pheasants Forever.

Just under 29,000 people filled the Denny.

“Really had no idea what to expect, but it was a record breaking year for us.”

For three days, the orange carpet was rolled out for hunters, enthusiast, and families to experience one of South Dakota’s biggest draws.

Even the dogs got their own moment.

“We opened up the doors with a bird dog parade, with over 120 bird dogs.”

But the show was focused on the birds, and how to keep South Dakota’s pheasant population strong.

“Two things that affect bird population is the amount of habitat on the ground, and then the weather, obviously we don’t have any control over the weather.”

Going into the weekend, gubernatorial candidates Marty Jackley and Kristi Noem each released their own initiatives to revitalize the bird population and boost the state’s pheasant hunting industry.

“It is a huge part of our economy, $300 million comes to us in the state in nonresidents coming in,” and to have a steady grassland habitat for these birds is just huge for our state,” said Stephenson.

Governor Dennis Daugaard also spoke at the Pheasant Fest Saturday night and Senator John Thune released a video statement, both advocating for an expansion of the nation’s conservation reserve program.

“The Conservation Reserve Program is essential for our grassroots mission. We would like to see 1.5 million acres of idle grasslands to help the bird population.”

The pheasant population in South Dakota was thriving about 10 years ago.

Recent drought and eroding land is threatening brood habitat, making conservation of land even more vital today, and for the future of South Dakota’s reign as “Pheasant Capital of the World.”

“We need to find new ways for working lands, working with landowners and try to create the continuation with partnerships to make this happen.”