Gov. Reynolds Says Feds, Not State Should Discuss Gun Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – When asked whether she supports further restrictions to Iowa’s gun laws, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the federal government needs to take responsibility in discussing gun legislation.

Reynolds told reporters Monday “the federal government has to play a role” in deciding possible firearm restrictions. She says that includes examining background check requirements.

She declined to comment more specifically on Iowa’s gun laws, calling them reasonable and responsible.

Reynolds announced a suspicious activity reporting campaign at the state Capitol press conference following last week’s school shooting in Florida. Iowa public safety agencies will partner with the federal government to promote the campaign.

Reynolds says preventing mass shootings cannot be only about guns and should happen in “a holistic manner,” including reporting suspicious activity and improving mental health care.