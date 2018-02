Great Bear Sees Record Day Thanks To Temperatures, Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last weekend’s mild temperatures and unexpected snowfall brought a record number of visitors to Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

Great Bear saw more than 2,200 skiers, snowboarders and tubers on Saturday. The park’s previous daily attendance record was broken by more than 500 visitors.

Late-night lazer tubing on Saturday contributed to the record day, and visitors can catch that for one more weekend.