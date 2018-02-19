Iowa Students Leave Classes, Rally Against School Shootings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Dozens of high school students have left their Iowa City classrooms to send a message: School shootings must stop.

Students from at least three schools – City High, West High and South East Junior High – walked Monday to a gathering spot in downtown Iowa City. By 11:45 a.m., an estimated 200 students were chanting in front of the Old Capitol building. Some carried signs decrying gun violence.

Speaking through a megaphone, a student speaker read the names of the 17 victims of last week’s Parkland, Florida, shooting. The other students repeated the names in unison.

The district superintendent didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.