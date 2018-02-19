Lawmakers To Weigh Education, Refugee Resettlement Proposals

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to debate legislation on refugee resettlement, early childhood education and a proposed casino and entertainment complex in Yankton.

Legislators come back to the Capitol on Tuesday. The deadline to pass bills or joint resolutions out of their house of origin is Friday.

A new Early Learning Advisory Council would examine early childhood education in South Dakota under a bill scheduled for debate Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee.

A bill aiming to suspend refugee resettlement in South Dakota from countries appearing on “any federal travel ban list” is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

The Senate Local Government Committee plans to debate a measure Wednesday that would help clear the way for the proposed Port Yankton project in southeastern South Dakota.