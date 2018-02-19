Minnesota’s $5B Case Over 3M Chemicals Heads To Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota officials will soon try to convince a jury that manufacturer 3M Co. should pay the state $5 billion to help clean up environmental damage it alleges was caused by pollutants the company dumped for decades.

The long-awaited trial begins Tuesday in Minneapolis. Experts say it could have wide-reaching implications if the state succeeds, in part because 3M and other companies legally dumped the chemicals for years.

The case focuses on the company’s disposal of chemicals once used to make Scotchgard fabric protector and other products. The company denies it did anything wrong, insisting it was acting legally at the time.

The state alleges 3M researched the chemicals and knew they were getting into the environment and posing a threat to human health.