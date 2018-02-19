Rounds Surrenders Illegal Campaign Contributions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds was among federal candidates surrendering campaign donations after learning the money was illegally contributed,

The Republican senator returned $18,500 in contributions received between 2009 and 2014 from executives at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. The Federal Elections Commission says contributions to the 31 candidates totaled nearly $700,000. The FEC says there are no indications Rounds or the other recipients knew the contributions were illegal.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Cancer Treatment Centers of America and several executives violated the law by reimbursing company officials with bonuses for individual contributions to candidates and campaign committees.

The company and three executives were fined $288,000.