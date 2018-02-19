USD Women Playing Great at Right Time

VERMILLION, SD… Dawn Plitzuweit’s USD Coyotes head in to Wednesday night’s game with SDSU riding a 17-game winning streak and sporting a perfect record in Summit League play. With the post season tournamnent the following week, she’s looks at this game as a chance for her team to get that much better so they are playing their best when it matters the most. USD has a 1-game lead over the Jacks after winning in Brookings earlier this season.