Additional Charges For Man Suspected In Multiple Area Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The man police say used a green pick-up truck to commit several burglaries in Minnehaha County earlier this month was in court on Tuesday.

Sean Ruegge was arraigned on unrelated charges. He’s facing possession of a controlled substance, domestic abuse, stalking, and drug paraphernalia charges.

Ruegge was arrested last week after authorities asked for the public’s help finding a green pick-up truck they believe he used to commit the burglaries.

He is also facing charges in Lincoln County for possession of stolen property, drug possession and paraphernalia.