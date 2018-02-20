Auction For Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse Memorabilia Set For Friday

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The last memorabilia from Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse will be auctioned off later this week.

Borrowed Bucks closed their doors in august of last year.

The managers and owners auctioned off memorabilia in December and are having a second auction this week to sell the last pieces of memorabilia left.

The auction will be Friday night, but doors will open at 1 p.m. to view the items and an early bird auction will happen at four in the afternoon.

Staff say this auction will also be a last hoorah party for the once popular dance club.

“We’re going to have a DJ spinning some music and we’re going to have some beer and some drinks for sale and we’re going to have the popcorn machine fired up and it’s going to be the last going away party for the building,” says General Manager Kirk Keupp

Buyers can bid on items online after the early-bird auction starting at 5:30 this Friday.