Former Sioux Falls Mayor Endorses Loetscher For Mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former Mayor of Sioux Falls is throwing his support behind one of the candidates running for that office.

Former Mayor Rick Knobe announced that he is endorsing Jolene Loetscher. Knobe says Loetscher is quote “a person of substance, and the right person for the job.”

Knobe was the city’s youngest elected mayor at age 27. He was also the city’s longest serving mayor, holding the office from 1974 to 1984.

Loetscher is one of seven candidates vying to replace Mike Huether in the April 10th election.