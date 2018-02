Marshall Boys, O’Gorman Girls both Victorious

Marshall Boys, O'Gorman Girls both Victorious

Trey Lance had a big night for the Marshall boys as they won for the 13th straight time 58-52 over Roosevelt. The 4th-ranked team in Minnesota AAA is now 22-3 for the season. In Harrisburg, the O’Gorman Knights won the battle of 13-5 teams with a 44-35 win over the 5th-ranked Tigers. Kent Kolsrud’s OG team is ranked 4th this week in Class “AA”.