Noem Invites NRA To South Dakota After Texas Mayor Asks To Relocate Convention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Congresswoman Kristi Noem has invited the National Rifle Association to hold its annual convention in South Dakota.

Noem says the NRA “Would be welcome in South Dakota” after the acting Mayor of Dallas, Texas asked the organization to relocate the event, following the Florida school shooting last week.

Noem released this statement today saying, “We understand the freedoms and liberties that come with defending our second amendment, how it allows us to protect our families and carry on South Dakota’s cherished hunting traditions.”

She goes on to say that the recent pheasant fest and stock show held in Sioux Falls, shows the state is ready to host the NRA’s convention.

Noem says she is a lifetime member of the organization.

The NRA convention is scheduled to take place in Dallas, May 3rd through the 6th.