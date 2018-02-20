Pats Kicker Talks About Importance of the Returning Vinatieri

SD native Adam Vinatierito return for 23rd season in the NFL

Even the energizer bunny can’t keep up with South Dakota’s Adam Vinatieri. He announced Tuesday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the N-F-L, extending the Hall-of-Fame career that has him 2nd on the all-time scoring list behind Morten Anderson. Vinatieri has been in more Super Bowls and won more rings (4) than any kicker. And what he’s done for other kickers along the way is greatly appreciated says Stephen Gostkowski who replace him in New England after 10 years. He’s spent the last 12 with the Indianapolis Colts and is now a free agent.