Sioux Falls Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Rape Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man charged with rape, aggravated incest, and sexual exploitation of a minor appeared in court today.

26-year-old Jon Winterholler pled not guilty to the seven charges this morning. He was arrested late January after he told police he had physical contact with two young victims.

Winterholler is considered a “habitual offender” with prior felony charges out of Wyoming, meaning his penalties on the charges will be enhanced.

Winterholler could be facing life in prison. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

A trial is scheduled for May 4th.