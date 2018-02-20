Sioux Falls Public Works Staying Busy With Snowfall

Sioux Falls, S.D. – With Sioux Falls issuing a snow alert, public workers are hard at work to make sure the roads are clear and safe for travel.

“We started out pretty slow. We’re at about a little over half of what we normally get. We average about 44 inches but march is the snowiest month for us, we get a lot of snow in the month of march,” says Sioux Falls Street Manager Galynn Huber.

With three inches of snow recently and more storms on the way, Sioux Falls street crews are planning on how to best utilize their resources to clear the roads and make them safe.

Like most city services, public works operates on a yearly budget with a fiscal year from January to Jecember.

Huber prepares for six snow alerts each year.

There have been three so far, and with more snow coming later this week, Huber has to be tactical on how and when to clear and pick up snow.

“We’ll probably wait until the last one before we pick up the snow just because there’s no use in going through in picking up, re-picking up and re-picking up when we can pick it up one time,” Huber tells us.

Part the budget is for road salt chemicals and plowing.

Huber says road salt and chemicals only go on the emergency and secondary snow routes which make up about one-third of the roads in Sioux Falls, the other two-thirds are residential.

With March rolling around, Huber says it’ll save them money if they let mother nature do its job.

“Anytime we get close to march, we get a lot of temperature recovery. And so we could get thee inches of snow in march and may not even call a snow alert because we’re going to get 50 degree days following that and we’ll just let the sun go through and basically melt it off rather than us having to plow it,” says Huber.

Huber mentions they are on track with their budget and will re-evaluate when financial reports come in April.

Huber says he’s had 62 motor graders out in the city today to clear up the snow from last night.