South Dakota’s Olympic Hockey Connection Through Father-Son Duo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winter Olympics are in full force in PyeongChang, and there’s a special connection to the U.S> Women’s Hockey Team right here in the Sioux Empire.

Head Coach Robb Stauber is leading the U.S. Women’s team after being an assistant during the 2014 Olympics. His son Jaxson Stauber is suiting up at goalie for the Sioux Falls Stampede this season.

“It’s pretty exciting. I don’t try and think too much about it just because it’s always been a part of his life,” says Jaxson.

The 18-year-old Minnesota native grew up with his dad as his coach.

“He was a goalie as well when he played and he’s been my coach as long as I can remember, but sometimes we had our disagreements, but most of the time it’s good,” says Jaxson.

While there’s a significant time difference the father-son duo still find time to talk before each of their games.

“I can facetime and text him. He’s not super busy during the day, but it is 16 hours ahead, so finding time to talk to him can be tough,” says Jaxson.

Jaxson isn’t letting the time change prevent him from cheering on one of his greatest supporters.

“I stay up late to watch his past two games, but I didn’t watch the first two, but I probably should have,” says Jaxson.

Jaxson says he tries to keep his dad’s successes low key, but he’s still amazed to see him on the international stage especially with a gold medal on the line.

“I know he’d be happy and that’s been his goal ever since he got the job, and I think anything less than gold would be a bit of a disappointment,” says Jaxson.

Robb was able to watch Jaxson notch his first win with the herd over thanksgiving, and while Jaxson’s excited to have his dad back in attendance he’s embracing such a unique opportunity.

The U.S. Women’s team is shooting for gold on Thursday night. They’re taking on Canada who they lost to narrowly in the preliminary round.