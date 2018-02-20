Toby Keith To Perform At South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds are proud to announce that Toby Keith will be coming to the South Dakota State Fair this year.

Toby Keith’s Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV presented by Ford F-Series will come to the state fair’s grandstand on August 31, 2018.

Pre-sale on tickets will begin June 4 for backrest holders, followed by Friends of the Fair ticket sales on June 7.

General public ticket sales will begin June 11.

The 2018 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 3. Preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 29. This year’s theme is “Experience the Magic.”

For more information on State Fair events visit www.sdstatefair.com