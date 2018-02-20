USD SDSU Women’s Basketball Preview

KDLT Sports
VERMILLION, SD… The USD Women have a chance to go undefeated in the Summit League. But the Jackrabbits of SDSU are standing in their way as the two teams have a re-match Wednesday night in Vermillion. Allison Arens doesn’t think her team played its best, despite winning 67-61 in Brookings.  SDSU coach Aaron Johnston doesn’t think his team played with enough emotion on the home floor. Both expect a great game, especially with so much at stake. The Jacks only conference loss is to the Coyotes.

