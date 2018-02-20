Wilber Says GPAC Has Plenty of National Tourney Teams

Wilber Says GPAC Has Plenty of National Tourney Teams

MITCHELL, SD…Matt Wilber’s DWU Tigers are one of many teams that could win the GPAC Tournament starting Wednesday and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls. He feels there are 6 or 7 teams from his conference that are plenty good enough to make it. Which just emphasizes how tough the league is on a nightly basis and how difficult it will be to actually win the post season tournament.