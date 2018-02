Both Coaches Expect an Intense Game Wednesday Night

VERMILLION, SD… The USD women try and wrap up a perfect regular season in the Summit League Wednesday night on their home floor. But to do so they will have to beat arch-rival SDSU for a 2nd time. The Coyotes won at Frost Arena 67-61 handing Aaron Johnston’s team it’s only conference defeat. Both AJ and Dawn Plitzuweit expect a very intense game this time around with so much at stake.