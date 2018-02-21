Cougar Men Win 20th, Roll into NSIC Quarterfinals

KDLT Sports
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF men won for the 20th time this season on Wednesday night in the opening round of the NSIC playoffs. The Cougars beat MN-Crookston 98-68 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon. Trevon Evans paced the way with 23 points, Drew Guebert had 20 and Aaron Rothermund had 17 as USF shot 60% from the floor for the game. Chris Johnson’s team made 14 3-pointers in the victory.

