Facility Worker (Custodial)
Maintenance
|Duties include, but are not limited to: room set ups; wet mop, strip and wax floors; vacuum and shampoo carpets; mop and/or buff floors; collect and remove trash; clean and dust furniture, windows, and walls; clean and disinfect bathrooms and restock supplies; change light bulbs and clean light fixtures; remove snow/ice; report needed repairs; and maintain a safe environment by cleaning up spills and removing hazards.
Hiring multiple shifts:
Please apply online at: http://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/8624
|Contact Information
|Questions regarding the position can be sent to hr@usd.edu or 605-677-5671.
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu