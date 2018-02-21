FTC, Western Union Issue Compensation For Scam Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – People who lost money to scammers using Western Union may have a chance at getting some of their lost money back.

Western Union has admitted to aiding and abetting wire fraud. A $586 million settlement was reached last month to compensate victims.

Anyone who lost money in a Western Union scam between January 2004 and January 2017 is eligible for repayment.

A website has been set up by the FTC for victims to submit their claims. You can go here to submit your claim: ftc.gov/westernunionrefunds. All claims must be filed by May 31st.

“They do a list of eligible scams that are for refund. So online internet scam. Basically you are gonna go buy something maybe and you don’t get that product. Lottery or prize promotions that would basically be hey you won $5 million, please pay the taxes on this,” said Sgt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

It may take up to a year for the Department of Justice to process and verify people’s claims.