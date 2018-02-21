House Supports Asking Voters To Make Changes To Marsy’s Law

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has approved a measure that would ask voters to make changes to a constitutional bill of rights for crime victims passed at the ballot in 2016.

House members voted 65-0 Wednesday to send the measure to the Senate.

It would ask voters to change provisions of the “Marsy’s Law” amendment including requiring victims to opt into many rights and explicitly allowing authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor of the proposed changes, has said Marsy’s Law has caused unintended consequences. Critics say it’s causing problems for law enforcement and prosecutors and spiking costs for counties.

Mickelson’s measure is advancing with the support of the group that campaigned to pass Marsy’s Law.