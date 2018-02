Imagine Dragons Coming To PREMIER Center In June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in June.

Imagine Dragons’ Evolve Tour will be stopping in Sioux Falls on June 26.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 3 starting at 1o a.m. You can purchase tickets at the box office, through livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.