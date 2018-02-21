Korver Says His Red Raiders Can Score

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders roll into the GPAC post season tournament with a high scoring and veteran team. Kris Korver has 6 talented seniors on his 23-5 team that is ranked 10th in the NAIA. And he feels it’s their ability to ball that makes them tough to play against. The winner of the GPAC tournament gets an automatic bid to the national tournament in Sioux Falls. But the Red Raiders would almost certainly get an at-large bid based on their regular season and national ranking. As DWU’s Matt Wilber said, there’s probably 6 or 7 teams in the league capable of competing in the NAIA tournament.