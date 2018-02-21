Kristi Noem Shares Her Thoughts on Gun Laws and Her NRA Invitation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota representative Kristi Noem (R- South Dakota) is elaborating after inviting the National Rifle Association to host its convention in South Dakota. Her welcome comes less than a week after last week’s deadly shooting at a high school in Florida. 17 people died after a suspect allegedly shot them with a legally purchased assault rifle.

Noem says a convention of this size would be great for the state’s economy and would be an opportunity to showcase South Dakotan hospitality.

“I certainly want them to know that they are more than welcome in South Dakota,” said Noem.

Noem imagines the NRA convention would most likely take place in or around Sioux Falls.

Her invitation to the NRA has caused mixed reactions. Some are not in favor of bringing a convention here.

“There’s others that are looking to make a political statement and that’s just not what I have time for,” said Noem.

Noem says is a lifetime member of the NRA herself. According to public records, Noem has received campaign donations from the NRA.

After last week’s fatal shooting in Florida, Noem says she still considers mental health issues to be the catalyst for gun violence.

“The root of the problem is that we’re not addressing the mental health crisis that’s going on in this country,” said Noem.

“In all these instances, there have been mental health issues,” said Noem. There has been a lack of folks on the ground helping them heal.”

KDLT reached out to the NRA headquarters, who say they’re processing our interview request at this time.

“We need to look at our culture,” said Noem. “You know, how our movies and video games portray violence.”

President Trump is in talks about banning bump stocks. Noem says she supports Trump starting the conversation, but ultimately thinks there should be no new gun laws at this time.

“More gun restrictions and more rules and laws in this country aren’t going to solve the problem,” said Noem. “The problem is going to be how we care for people.”>

Noem has a strong history of favoring gun rights, a record she plans to continue if elected governor.

”I’m not in favor of any new laws or regulations right now because I want to address the problem,” said Noem.

Although Noem wants to reiterate her welcome to the NRA, there are no concrete plans on the calendar for a convention in South Dakota at this time.

KDLT also reached out the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which is the largest venue between Minneapolis and Denver. A representative said they have not been approached about hosting an NRA convention. The representative said if they were to, they would look into it as they do with all event proposals.