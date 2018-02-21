Rust Leads Balanced attack for Augie Women

Rust Leads Balanced attack for Augie Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the first round of the NSIC Tournament, the 12th-ranked and top-seeded Augustana women’s basketball team rolled the 8th seeded Bemidji State Beavers 94-57 Wednesday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings, who improve to 24-3 overall, advance to the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament to take on the winner of the Minnesota State – Minnesota Duluth matchup. The quarterfinal contest takes place Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Augie tipped off the first round of the conference tournament on fire, cruising out to an 8-1 lead. A Presley O’Farrell hook shot put the Vikings on the board first and back-to-back baskets from senior Paige Peterson, who made her second consecutive start, and Presley O’Farrell helped the Vikings build the lead.

Out to a 32-18 advantage, Logan O’Farrell sank a jump shot that sparked a 10-0 Augustana run. Hana Metoxen, a sophomore from Apple Valley, Minn. connected on a 3-pointer and then hit a free-throw to extend the run to 8-0 and gave the Augie a 38-18 lead.

Augustana led 46-23 at the break, which was their largest lead of the first half.

An 8-0 run that turned into a 12-2 run gave the Vikings a 37 point lead with 3:44 to play in the third quarter. Logan O’Farrell drilled a triple to give Augie a 60-28 lead followed by a Presley O’Farrelly three-point play the old fashioned way that kept the run alive. Back-to-back layups from Peterson and Rust topped off the Augustana run.

Five straight points from Logan O’Farrell gave the Vikings a 79-39 lead with 8:41 left in the fourth. With 3:16 to play, two Hannah Mitby free-throws gave Augie a 41 point lead, their largest of the game.

Rust, a senior from Bismarck, N.D., led Augustana with 16 points in a game where four Vikings scored in double-figures. Rust was 6-of-10 from the floor and corralled four rebounds on the night. Logan O’Farrell poured in 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Augustana and distributed three assists. Presley O’Farrell added 13 while Peterson dropped 10 points on an efficient 4-of-5 from the field. 14 players entered the contest for the Vikings and all 14 of those players scored.

Augustana shot 48.4 percent from the floor for the game and made eight three pointers on the night. Augie held the Beavers to just 33 percent shooting and held them to 4-of-17 from long range. The Vikings outrebounded Bemidji State 38 to 35. Augie forced 23 Beavers turnovers and had only nine for themselves.

Augustana has now advanced to the second round of the NSIC Tournament in 10 of 11 years.