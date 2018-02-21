Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Explores Expanding Response for Specialty Incidents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking to expand their medical response training to give on-the-spot lifesaving support to victims.

Right now, all Fire Rescue EMT’S are trained in “Basic Life Support” to treat patients. There are currently 34 SFFR paramedics; however they cannot currently practice within the city of Sioux Falls.

The new plan would allow Fire Rescue paramedics to give “Advanced Life Support” on the scene if a high-risk incident.

Fire Rescue says this type of training will be beneficial in specialty emergencies like building collapses and water rescues, where victims need immediate medical help.

Fire Chief Brad Goodroad says this new plan will not replace the current ambulance service in town.

“Paramedics Plus has the exclusive franchise contract for transport. What they do for us in these types of situations is standby. So they’ll stand by in these incidents in case one of our responders are injured or somebody in the public needs transport. But they are not trained to be in the higher risk situations that I am describing.”

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue presented the concept plan to city council yesterday.

They hope to implement it in 2019.