Sioux Falls Police Investigating Morning Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a person was robbed at gun point on Minnesota Avenue early this morning.

Police say the victim was walking near 37th and Minnesota Avenue around 6 a.m. this morning when they were approached by a suspect in a blue sedan.

The suspect showed a gun, and demanded money before taking off south on Minnesota Avenue.

No description of the suspect has been released.

The victim was unharmed, police say the investigation is ongoing.