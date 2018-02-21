Sioux Falls Police Investigating Morning Armed Robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a person was robbed at gun point on Minnesota Avenue early this morning.
Police say the victim was walking near 37th and Minnesota Avenue around 6 a.m. this morning when they were approached by a suspect in a blue sedan.
The suspect showed a gun, and demanded money before taking off south on Minnesota Avenue.
No description of the suspect has been released.
The victim was unharmed, police say the investigation is ongoing.