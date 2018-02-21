Sioux Falls Police Investigating Morning Armed Robbery

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a person was robbed at gun point on Minnesota Avenue early this morning.

Police say the victim was walking near 37th and Minnesota Avenue around 6 a.m. this morning when they were approached by a suspect in a blue sedan.

The suspect showed a gun, and demanded money before taking off south on Minnesota Avenue.

No description of the suspect has been released.

The victim was unharmed, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Related Post

$10,000 In Home Entertainment Equipment Stolen Ove...
Jackley Tours Businesses Ahead Of Economic Forum
Scary Clown, Wonder Woman Popular Costumes This Ha...
Downtown Holiday Kickoff Shatters Attendance Recor...

You Might Also Like