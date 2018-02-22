2 Years In Prison For Kyle Man Who Stabbed Boy

KYLE, S.D. (AP) – A Kyle man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stabbing a boy after ingesting methamphetamine.

Adam Lucas Brown earlier pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. The 19-year-old admitted punching and stabbing a boy in the head last February at Brown’s home in Kyle. Brown confronted the boy, identified in court documents only by the initials D.L.S., believing that he was trying to rob him.

The Rapid City Journal says Brown had also tried to stab the boy in the chest, but the knife blade got caught in the boy’s shirt. The victim survived the attack.

Brown was also been sentenced to three years of supervised release.