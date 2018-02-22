Coyotes Still Want Improvement with Summit Tourney Ahead

USD Women complete perfect Summit League season with comeback win over SDSU

VERMILLION, SD… The USD women weren’t going to dwell on their 80-75 win over SDSU Wednesday night. But they deserved even a small celebration, like dinner together says senior Jasmine Trimboli who led the Coyotes with 18 points. But head coach Dawn Plitzuweit won’t allow her team to look back. She wants them to continue improving with the biggest prize still ahead. Even bigger than the league’s first perfect regular season since 1994.