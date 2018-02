Deadly Medical Errors Rising in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An annual report says medical errors reported by Minnesota hospitals and surgical centers have been rising slightly for the past four years, and the number of resulting deaths rose in 2017. The state health department’s 14th annual Adverse Health Events report tracks errors that risk patient harm. Of the 341 adverse events reported, 103 resulted in serious injuries and 12 led to deaths, compared with four deaths in 2016.