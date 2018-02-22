NSIC Championships Expecting To Draw Big Crowds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Preparations for the NSIC tournament at the Sanford Pentagon are pretty much wrapping up.

Although the Sanford Pentagon hosts multiple basketball tournaments, Jesse Smith, director of operations at the Pentagon, says, “These tournaments are always interesting each one’s a little bit different and so the preparation for each one of them is unique and a very important step in pulling off a successful event.”

The NSIC tournament is a special one for the area.

“Its really started to carve out its own little niche within Sioux Falls and within the broader picture of march madness in Sioux Falls”, Smith said.

The pentagon will be hosting this tournament for the 5th straight year. And this year’s nsic tournament should be a huge success.

Aiding in that is the fact that all 3 south dakota schools will be competing on both the men, and women’s sides. Each one of the three-thousand two-hundred fifty seats should be rocking.

“Large crowds, very energetic, very passionate crowds. and it should be a lot of fun.”

All schools bring lots of energy and have great support but there is one school that does stand out.

“Northern state out of Aberdeen. we always can count on them to bring a good showing, and a good group of fans.”

Of course, mother nature is trying to have her say in the matter with snow possible on Saturday.

“Keeping an eye on the weather, keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping that doesn’t prevent some of the fans coming out cause there’s going to be some great action.”