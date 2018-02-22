Trump Urging Congress On Gun Reforms

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s speaking with members of Congress about making schools safer following last week’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Trump is discussing the issue with state and local officials from around the country who are at the White House. Trump says he also called many members of Congress on Wednesday night and that “they’re into background checks.” Trump did not identify the lawmakers he spoke with.

He says they will raise age limits in an apparent reference to the minimum-age for buying an assault-style weapon.

Trump says the group will also discuss opening mental institutions.

Thursday’s session follows one on Wednesday in which the president heard emotional pleas from students and parents affected by the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school.